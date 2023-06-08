Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Down to $1.69

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.64. Oatly Group shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 148,364 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

Oatly Group Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08.

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.48%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

