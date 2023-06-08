Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Down to $4.19

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.06. Telefónica shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 186,901 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEF. BNP Paribas upgraded Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Telefónica from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently 95.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Telefónica by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,594,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,188 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,076 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1,698.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,632 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,114,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,172 shares during the period. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

