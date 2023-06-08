Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Gap Down to $42.37

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.37, but opened at $41.00. Mobileye Global shares last traded at $41.23, with a volume of 721,318 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MBLY shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.65.

Mobileye Global Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

