Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down to $9.03

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.03, but opened at $8.73. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 1,692,989 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,045.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,391.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,673 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $112,994.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,145,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,040 shares of company stock worth $4,807,940 over the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 40,486 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 133,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 33,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,631,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,102,000 after buying an additional 437,469 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

