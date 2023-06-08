Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Shares Gap Down to $6.01

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $5.80. Grindr shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 399 shares traded.
Grindr Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindr
Grindr Company Profile
Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.
