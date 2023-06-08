Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Gap Down to $33.24

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.24, but opened at $32.00. Mosaic shares last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 467,063 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.47.
Mosaic Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mosaic Company Profile
The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.
Further Reading
