Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Shares Gap Down to $55.35

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.35, but opened at $53.00. Nutrien shares last traded at $54.40, with a volume of 1,099,610 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.18.

Nutrien Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.92.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also

