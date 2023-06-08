Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Gap Down to $10.32

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.32, but opened at $9.85. Sweetgreen shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 464,391 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SG. Cowen decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Sweetgreen Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.57 million. Research analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $471,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,507.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 4,526 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $42,815.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 624,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,905,991.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,293 shares of company stock valued at $692,707. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Featured Stories

