Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Gap Down to $19.34

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.34, but opened at $18.39. Amerant Bancorp shares last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 735 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMTB. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Amerant Bancorp Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $701.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $101.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.91 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerald P. Plush acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,897.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $80,375 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,410,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,443,000 after buying an additional 284,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 178,928 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,047,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 65,122 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

