CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Up to $4.99

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $5.09. CI&T shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 40,172 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CINT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CI&T from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

CI&T Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $731.94 million, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $116.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.62 million. CI&T had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that CI&T Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

