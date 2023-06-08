TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $25.45

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.45, but opened at $23.50. TORM shares last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 172,964 shares traded.

Separately, Danske upgraded TORM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $447.35 million during the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 43.47%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.47%. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TORM by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TORM during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TORM during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TORM by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TORM by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,617 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TORM Plc engages in the business of transporting clean and dirty petroleum products. It operates under the Tanker and Marine Exhaust segments. The Tanker segment focuses on the transportation of refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. The Marine Exhaust segment includes developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

