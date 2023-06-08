Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Up to $196.27

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $196.27, but opened at $200.61. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $200.34, with a volume of 2,353 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.51 and its 200-day moving average is $176.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.18). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,524,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,414,000 after buying an additional 318,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 178.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,823,000 after buying an additional 149,903 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the first quarter worth $17,673,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 78.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after buying an additional 79,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 95.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,974,000 after purchasing an additional 77,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. engages in the defense and homeland security sector. It develops and supplies airborne, land and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The firm also provides training and support services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

See Also

