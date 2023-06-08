Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $12.30

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.30, but opened at $12.56. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 8,938,608 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

