Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Gap Down to $17.69

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.69, but opened at $16.70. Corebridge Financial shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 345,464 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRBG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

