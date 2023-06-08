Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Up to $19.74

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.74, but opened at $20.16. Cryoport shares last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 16,902 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Cryoport Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cryoport

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.15 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $437,000.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,871. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $154,936.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $437,000.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,743 shares of company stock worth $3,879,341. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 400.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,696 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 157,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 22.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,911 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,940 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $22,459,000 after buying an additional 57,436 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 35.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 79,860 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 20,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 909,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,833,000 after buying an additional 37,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

