Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Gap Down to $13.03

CLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.09.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 93,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 21,828 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,471 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

