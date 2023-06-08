Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Gap Down to $21.76

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.76, but opened at $19.23. Cadre shares last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 85,401 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cadre from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cadre from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cadre from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Cadre Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Cadre had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $123.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cadre by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,271,000 after acquiring an additional 600,878 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,901,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,952,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,426,000 after buying an additional 311,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,243,000 after buying an additional 195,919 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after buying an additional 135,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Articles

