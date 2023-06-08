Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81,487 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Textron worth $27,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXT. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.98%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

