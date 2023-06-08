Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 1,273,500 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 8,843.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,287,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $29,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,175.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 102.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.75.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

