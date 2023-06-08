Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 147,400 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.61% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $29,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBIL. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.86. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

