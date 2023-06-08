Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $29.25 Million Stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,404,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Banco de Chile worth $29,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Banco de Chile Trading Up 0.7 %

Banco de Chile Profile

Shares of BCH stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.