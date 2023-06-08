Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $29,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BIL opened at $91.49 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.33 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.58.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

