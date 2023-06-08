EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,768,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 165,669 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.13% of EchoStar worth $29,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in EchoStar by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 243,392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in EchoStar by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 621,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 163,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EchoStar by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 107,947 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in EchoStar by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 156,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 99,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in EchoStar by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 356,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 97,976 shares in the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SATS. StockNews.com began coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

SATS opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.73. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

