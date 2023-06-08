Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 619.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $30,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mattel by 173.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter worth about $86,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 45.2% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

MAT opened at $18.25 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

