Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $29.77 Million Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,188,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,112,981 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.52% of United States Steel worth $29,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of X. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in United States Steel by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after buying an additional 2,015,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United States Steel by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,771,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,183,000 after buying an additional 1,284,547 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 920,120 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,170,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,332,000 after purchasing an additional 883,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $12,854,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Price Performance

NYSE:X opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.13. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $31.55.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

X has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

