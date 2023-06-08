Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,972,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Ambev worth $29,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ambev Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. StockNews.com lowered Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

