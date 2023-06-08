Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $31.13 Million in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 290,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of AutoNation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,698,000 after acquiring an additional 522,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AutoNation by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AN. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 47,239 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $6,394,743.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,285,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,486,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,637 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $2,381,171.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,267,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,202,842.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 47,239 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $6,394,743.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,285,416 shares in the company, valued at $715,486,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,423 shares of company stock valued at $32,634,467. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AN stock opened at $144.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $158.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.15.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

