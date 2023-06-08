Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $31.60 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $31,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of NVR by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total transaction of $11,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $628,016,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total transaction of $11,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $628,016,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total value of $12,469,220.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at $54,520,998.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,863.33.

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,771.12 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,986.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,720.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,235.46.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $116.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 410.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.