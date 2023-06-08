Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,405,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.99% of DHT worth $30,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in DHT by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 118,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in DHT by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 46,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in DHT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 405,562 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

DHT opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). DHT had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.58%.

DHT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

