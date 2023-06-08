Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 668,200 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 668,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,185,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Masco by 23.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $54.86 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $57.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

