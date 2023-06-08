Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Olin worth $31,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Olin Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE OLN opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.66.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

