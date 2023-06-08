Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,127,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 137,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of V.F. worth $31,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in V.F. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 3.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V.F. Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

VFC opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. V.F.’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 387.11%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Articles

