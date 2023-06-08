Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $31.33 Million Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Balchem worth $31,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Balchem by 3,881.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 532.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Balchem from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday.

In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $299,828.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,072.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $381,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $299,828.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $707,072.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BCPC opened at $135.47 on Thursday. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.70 and its 200-day moving average is $128.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Balchem had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

