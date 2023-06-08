Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 85,900 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.11% of IDT worth $29,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in IDT by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of IDT by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDT by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of IDT by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of IDT by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDT shares. StockNews.com downgraded IDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

IDT Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of IDT opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $747.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68. IDT Co. has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 3.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $37,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 705 shares in the company, valued at $24,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDT news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $112,056.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,953.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $37,587.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,089.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $193,422 over the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDT

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

Featured Articles

