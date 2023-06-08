Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,887 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $30,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $32.42 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36.

BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

