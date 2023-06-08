Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 6,169.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 752,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740,353 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Match Group worth $31,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 187.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Match Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 107.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The company had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

