Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 5,265.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,801,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,656,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of NU worth $31,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in NU by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Octahedron Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $672,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in NU by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 990,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 27,625 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in NU by 432.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 79,523 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NU. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.75 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NU

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

