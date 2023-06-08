Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 761,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $30,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Model N by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Model N by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Model N by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODN opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.68. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

MODN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Model N in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Model N in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $358,590.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,799 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,525 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $358,590.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,400 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $183,232.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,959 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,436.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,032 shares of company stock worth $1,213,444 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

