Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CRO Sells 42,988 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CRO Jay Remley sold 42,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $114,348.08. Following the sale, the executive now owns 745,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,266.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ MTTR opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $855.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.53.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 30.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 117.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 38,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Matterport by 107.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Matterport by 1,988.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
