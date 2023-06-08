Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CRO Sells 42,988 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CRO Jay Remley sold 42,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $114,348.08. Following the sale, the executive now owns 745,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,266.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matterport Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $855.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 30.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 117.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 38,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Matterport by 107.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Matterport by 1,988.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Matterport Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

