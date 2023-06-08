Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) EVP Ranmali Bopitiya Sells 11,597 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 11,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $82,918.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,387.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Oscar Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.93%. Oscar Health’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 27.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSCR shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.40 to $8.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

