Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) EVP Ranmali Bopitiya Sells 11,597 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 11,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $82,918.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,387.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Oscar Health Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.93%. Oscar Health’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on OSCR shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.40 to $8.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.
About Oscar Health
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.
