Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $7.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $168.58 million for the quarter.
Webco Industries Trading Up 6.1 %
OTCMKTS:WEBC opened at $175.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.02. Webco Industries has a twelve month low of $156.01 and a twelve month high of $217.00.
About Webco Industries
