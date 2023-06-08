Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Campbell Soup updated its FY23 guidance to $2.95-3.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.95-$3.00 EPS.
Campbell Soup Stock Down 8.9 %
CPB stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $57.78.
Campbell Soup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 54.82%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.
