Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$510.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.74 million.

Vera Bradley Trading Up 13.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $5.97 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.35 million. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth $2,926,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 81.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 707,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 316,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 154.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 241,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth $812,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc engages in the business of designing women’s handbags, luggage, travel items, fashion, home accessories, and unique gifts. It operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley (VB) Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment is involved in selling VB products through full-line and factory outlet stores, websites, online outlet site, and the VB annual outlet sale.

