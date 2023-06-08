Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $916.30 million-$953.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.97 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65 EPS.

Verint Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

VRNT stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -377.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $52.58.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.63.

In other news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 931 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $35,992.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 931 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $35,992.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,972.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,583 shares of company stock worth $7,895,427. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

