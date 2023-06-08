Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $916.30 million-$953.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.97 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65 EPS.
Verint Systems Trading Up 0.5 %
VRNT stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -377.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $52.58.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems
In other news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 931 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $35,992.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 931 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $35,992.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,972.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,583 shares of company stock worth $7,895,427. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)
- Regional Banks Showing Signs Of Recovery As Stocks Rebound
- Homebuilding Stocks Defying Cooling Housing Market: Time to Sell?
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.