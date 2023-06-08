Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $943.00 million-$948.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $945.92 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.37-0.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.06.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 1.04. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $219.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at $881,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,535 shares in the company, valued at $265,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,430 shares of company stock worth $1,115,359. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

