Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $943.00 million-$948.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $945.92 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.37-0.44 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.06.

Smartsheet Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 1.04. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $219.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at $881,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,535 shares in the company, valued at $265,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,430 shares of company stock worth $1,115,359. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

