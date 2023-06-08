HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A) Director Thomas M. Culligan Buys 120 Shares

HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A – Get Rating) Director Thomas M. Culligan purchased 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.20 per share, for a total transaction of $18,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at $750,500.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of HEI-A opened at $130.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.63.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

