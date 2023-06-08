Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 110 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $14,335.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,942 shares in the company, valued at $774,361.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shannon Thyme Klinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, March 8th, Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 561 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $79,387.11.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $125.61 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.42. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.58 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Securities lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.