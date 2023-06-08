Head-To-Head Comparison: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) versus AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) and AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and AbCellera Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 43.63% 29.40% 17.09% AbCellera Biologics -27.71% -4.09% -3.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.2% of AbCellera Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of AbCellera Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ironwood Pharmaceuticals $410.60 million 4.32 $175.07 million $1.01 11.40 AbCellera Biologics $485.42 million 4.35 $158.52 million ($0.18) -40.61

This table compares Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and AbCellera Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AbCellera Biologics. AbCellera Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AbCellera Biologics has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and AbCellera Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 AbCellera Biologics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 36.11%. AbCellera Biologics has a consensus price target of $25.57, suggesting a potential upside of 249.81%. Given AbCellera Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AbCellera Biologics is more favorable than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.