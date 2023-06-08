Analyzing Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) & MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL)

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Rating) and Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MGO Global and Carter’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGO Global N/A N/A N/A Carter’s 6.97% 30.11% 9.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Carter’s shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Carter’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGO Global $1.05 million 31.33 -$2.58 million N/A N/A Carter’s $3.21 billion 0.79 $250.04 million $5.66 11.91

This table compares MGO Global and Carter’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Carter’s has higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for MGO Global and Carter’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Carter’s 0 2 0 0 2.00

Carter’s has a consensus target price of $77.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.21%. Given Carter’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carter’s is more favorable than MGO Global.

Summary

Carter’s beats MGO Global on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGO Global

(Get Rating)

MGO Global Inc. is a lifestyle brand portfolio company focused on strategically leveraging the fame, celebrity power and global social media influence of athletes, entertainers and other cultural icons to create fresh, modern and compelling product and apparel brands. MGO Global Inc. is headquartered in Florida.

About Carter’s

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. Its Carter's products include babies and young children products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, layette essentials, tops and t-shirts, multi-piece sets, sleep and play products, and sleepwear; and OshKosh brand products comprise playclothes, such as denim apparel products, overalls, core bottoms, knit tops, t-shirts, and layering pieces. The company also provides products for playtime, travel, mealtime, bath time, and home gear, as well as kid's bags under the Skip Hop brand. In addition, it offers bedding, home décor, cribs and baby furniture, diaper bags, footwear, gift sets, hair accessories, jewelry, outerwear, paper goods, socks, shoes, swimwear, and toys. The company operates wholesale locations, including department stores, national chain stores, and specialty stores, as well as retail stores. It also sells its products through its eCommerce websites, such as carters.com, oshkosh.com, and skiphop.com, as well as other international wholesale accounts and licensees. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

