Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) vs. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Critical Analysis

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and AGNC Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage REIT $115.54 million 1.65 -$187.83 million ($5.87) -1.31 AGNC Investment -$615.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

AGNC Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage REIT.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 1 1 1 0 2.00 AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and AGNC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.90%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage REIT -128.16% -11.30% -1.04% AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.7%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT pays out -21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT beats AGNC Investment on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. It funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

